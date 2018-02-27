Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Tallies 17 points in Monday's defeat

Cauley-Stein posted 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 118-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Cauley-Stein continues to be one of the Kings' steadiest offensive forces, and although his rebounding total was modest Monday, he's also been a reliable presence on the glass for the majority of the campaign. The third-year big man has six double-digit scoring efforts in his last seven games, and he's encouragingly averaging a robust 11.5 shot attempts in 10 February contests. With notably improved numbers across the stat sheet this season, he projects as a solid source of multi-category production for the balance of the season.