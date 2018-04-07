Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Team-high scoring total in narrow win

Cauley-Stein totaled 18 points (9-14 FG), eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes in Friday's 94-93 win over the Grizzlies.

Cauley-Stein never made it to the free-throw line, but a sharp shooting performance still allowed him to post his second straight 18-point effort. The third-year big has rediscovered his shot down the home stretch, posting seven straight double-digit scoring efforts along the way. Combined with his solid work across the rest of the stat sheet, he remains a viable DFS play as the season winds down.