Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Team-high scoring total in win

Cauley-Stein offered 23 points (11-15 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 34 minutes in the Kings' 119-110 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Cauley-Stein's scoring total paced the Kings on the night and served as his first 20-point effort since Nov. 9. The 25-year-old had scored just 12 total points over his prior two games while going 5-for-23 from the field, so Wednesday's bounce-back in a tough matchup on paper certainly was a welcome sight. Factoring in Wednesday's production, Cauley-Stein continues to average career bests in points (15.4) and rebounds (8.6).