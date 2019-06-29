Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: To become restricted free agent

Cauley-Stein was extended a qualifying offer by the Kings on Saturday, making him a restricted free agent, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cauley-Stein struggled with consistency during the 2018-19 campaign, but still managed to average 11.9 points, and 8.4 rebounds in 81 games. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft will likely have some suitors on the free agency market, but it remains to be seen how much the Kings will be willing to match.