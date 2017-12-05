Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: To miss next two games

Cauley-Stein (back) will not travel with the team for its upcoming two-game road trip, Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen reports.

Cauley-Stein strained his lower-back Saturday in Milwaukee, and he'll be held out to rest the injury while the Kings travel to Cleveland on Wednesday and New Orleans on Friday. That means his next opportunity to play will come Sunday, when Sacramento returns home to host Toronto. In the meantime, expect Kosta Koufos and Skal Labissiere to pick up increased minutes at center, although the Kings did opt to go with a smaller lineup against Milwaukee after Cauley-Stein exited the game.