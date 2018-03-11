Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Upgraded to probable Sunday

Cauley-Stein has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's matchup with the Nuggets, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Cauley-Stein has missed the last four games with a strained back, but appears ready to rejoin the lineup Sunday after testing it during pregame warmups. It's unclear if he'll immediately reclaim his role in the top unit, but either way, it's a nice boost for the Kings considering Cauley-Stein's season averages of 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals across 27.7 minutes. Look for the likes of Kosta Koufos and Zach Randolph to see less minutes if Cauley-Stein does return as expected.