Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Upgraded to probable Tuesday
Cauley-Stein (back) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Cauley-Stein has been sidelined for three consecutive games with a lower back strain, but should return to the lineup ahead of Tuesday's matchup. If all goes as planned Cauley-Stein will likely take back his role as the team's starting center, which sends Zach Randolph back to power forward and Skal Labissiere back to the bench. With Cauley-Stein expected back, Labissiere and JaKarr Sampson should both see less minutes in the frontcourt.
