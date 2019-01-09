Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Well-rounded line in loss

Cauley-Stein supplied 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Suns.

Cauley-Stein clanked two key free throws in crunch time, but he nevertheless delivered a quality stat line for fantasy purposes. Cauley-Stein matched his season high in blocks, reached double figures in scoring for the fourth straight showing, and dished at least three dimes for the 21st time across 41 appearances here in 2018-19. Furthermore, he's managing career-high averages in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, and minutes.