Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will be out at least next two games

Cauley-Stein underwent an MRI that revealed a deep bone bruise in his right knee, which he suffered during Thursday's game against the Heat as a result of banging his knee against Hassan Whiteside's knee brace, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports. He will miss at least the team's next two games.

Cauley-Stein has played a consistent and significant role in the Kings' gameplan lately, averaging 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and a combined 2.4 blocks/steals across 30.5 minutes over the past 17 outings. While the injury doesn't seem serious, it's giving the young big man enough pain to sideline him for at least two games. While he's on the shelf, it's possible veterans Kosta Koufos and Zach Randolph see more time than usual. That said, coach Dave Joerger has noted that he's looking to limit the workload of his veteran players. So, young frontcourt players such as Georgios Papagiannis and Skal Labissiere may be the real beneficiaries of the situation. It's possible the team opts to call Jack Cooley up from the G-League as well to play some spot minutes.