Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will start at center Wednesday
Cauley-Stein will re-enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Cauley-Stein has come off the bench the last two games since returning from a four-game absence due to a back injury. However, he's averaged 29.5 minutes during that stretch, so he was essentially already seeing a starter's workload. For that reason, his entrance back into the top unit will likely only afford him a handful more minutes than what he was logging the last few contests, so his overall production may not budge too much. In the corresponding move, Kosta Koufos will head back to a bench role.
