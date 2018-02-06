Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Will start Monday
Cauley-Stein (knee, ankle) will start Monday against the Bulls, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
Cauley-Stein was listed as probable with a right knee contusion and a left foot strain, however he is able to play and start Monday. In his last 14 games, Cauley-Stein is averaging 14.7 points and 7.8 rebounds over 30.9 minutes per game.
