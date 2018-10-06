Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Available Friday
Ferrell (thumb) is available for Friday's preseason matchup with the Warriors.
Ferrell was questionable heading into the evening after spraining his thumb in Monday's tilt against the Suns. Given that it is just an exhibition game, his availability is encouraging for his status going forward.
