Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Averaging five minutes a game
Ferrell has logged a total of 25 minutes through five of Sacramento's first eight games.
As expected, offseason acquisition Cory Joseph has assumed the role of backup point guard to De'Aaron Fox, forcing Ferrell to act as a reserve option off the bench. Unless one of the starting or backup guards suffers an injury, the fourth-year veteran will likely continue to wait his turn.
