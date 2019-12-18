Ferrell (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Tuesday in the Kings' 110-102 loss to the Hornets.

Ferrell was bounced from coach Luke Walton's rotation as a result of De'Aaron Fox's (ankle) return from a 17-game absence. Even while Fox was sidelined, Ferrell hadn't made himself relevant outside of the deepest of fantasy leagues, averaging just 6.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 16.1 minutes over that stretch.