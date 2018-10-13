Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Co-leads first unit in scoring in preseason finale
Ferrell generated 19 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 41 minutes in the Kings' 118-115 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Ferrell remained in the starting five Friday despite the return of Frank Mason III to the first unit, and he ended up bouncing back from a lackluster four-point outing in his most recent game. The scoring total was the third-year pro's best since the preseason opener against the Suns, when he'd racked up 26 points. Ferrell will open the season backing up starting point guard De'Aaron Fox (illness), although that role should still afford him a solid allotment of minutes.
