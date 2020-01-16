Ferrell scored nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added an assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 loss to Dallas.

Ferrell hadn't seen the floor that much since he saw 22 minutes against Pheonix on Dec. 28. It had been even longer since he last scored at least nine points, last reaching that number Dec. 6. The 26-year-old continues to play from the end of the Sacramento bench.