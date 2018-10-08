Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Expects to be available
Ferrell (thumb) is considered probable for Monday's matchup with Maccabi Haifa, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ferrell is nursing a sprained right thumb, but he was available to play in Friday's loss to the Warriors, and the expectation is that he'll be available again Monday. Look for official confirmation closer to game-time.
