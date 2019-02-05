Ferrell totaled 19 points (7-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), and two assists in 17 minutes during Monday's 127-112 victory over San Antonio.

Ferrell dominated the last quarter, helping the Kings pull away to record a 15-point victory. Ferrell has the ability to score the ball in bunches but typically produces nowhere near enough to warrant rostering outside of deeper formats.