Ferrell (ankle) will play Tuesday against the Rockets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ferrell won't be forced to miss any time after spraining his right ankle, as he's been given the green light to participate in Tuesday's clash. The former Hoosier is averaging 6.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.4 rebounds off the bench over his previous five matchups.

More News
Our Latest Stories