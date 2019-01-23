Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Has balanced game Tuesday
Ferrell tallied 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 120-105 loss to the Raptors.
Ferrell's ability to stuff the stat sheet Tuesday night allowed him to set or tie single-game highs for every category besides points. Ferrell stepped in well for De'Aaron Fox (toe), but the extended minutes may not last long given Fox's talent.
More News
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Joins starting five Tuesday•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Plays 16 minutes in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 16 points in loss Monday•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Surprise contributor in big win•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Plays one minute in Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.