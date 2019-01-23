Ferrell tallied 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes in Tuesday's 120-105 loss to the Raptors.

Ferrell's ability to stuff the stat sheet Tuesday night allowed him to set or tie single-game highs for every category besides points. Ferrell stepped in well for De'Aaron Fox (toe), but the extended minutes may not last long given Fox's talent.

