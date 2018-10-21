Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Heads to bench Sunday
Ferrell will come off the bench for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ferrell drew the start at shooting guard in the first game of the regular season, but he'll shift to a bench role for Sacramento's upcoming contest. As a result, Buddy Hield will move shooting guard and Iman Shumpert gets the nod at small forward to match up against Paul George.
More News
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Will start season opener•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Co-leads first unit in scoring in preseason finale•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Minimal production in start•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Draws start Thursday•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Scores six points off bench•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Expects to be available•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Mike Barner offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...