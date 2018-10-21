Ferrell will come off the bench for Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ferrell drew the start at shooting guard in the first game of the regular season, but he'll shift to a bench role for Sacramento's upcoming contest. As a result, Buddy Hield will move shooting guard and Iman Shumpert gets the nod at small forward to match up against Paul George.

