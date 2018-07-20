Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Joining Sacramento
Ferrell agreed to a two-year, $6.2 million contract with the Kings on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Ferrell, who backed out of an agreed-upon two-year contract with the Mavericks on Thursday, has decided to take his talents to Sacramento. The second-year point guard out of Indiana played all 82 games last season, averaging 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 27.8 minutes. Considering De'Aaron Fox's presence on the team, it may be tough for Ferrell to see that kind of run again this year. As a result, he can likely be avoided in most Fantasy drafts.
