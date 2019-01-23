Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Joins starting five Tuesday
Ferrell is starting at point guard Tuesday against the Raptors.
Ferrell will step into the starting lineup for just the third time all season with De'Aaron Fox unavailable due to a toe injury. The 25-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 25.5 minutes as a starter this year.
