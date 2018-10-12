Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Minimal production in start

Ferrell managed four points (0-3 FG, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across 19 minutes in the Kings' 132-93 preseason loss to the Jazz on Thursday.

Ferrell drew the start with Frank Mason III sliding to the bench Thursday, but he was unable to generate much during his time on the court. The third-year pro should see some solid minutes behind De'Aaron Fox at point guard this coming season, and he's demonstrated on multiple occasions throughout his brief career, he's capable of serving as a solid source of scoring and assists with enough playing time.