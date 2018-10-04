Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Out with thumb injury

Ferrell is out for Friday's preseason contest against the Lakers due to a sprained right thumb, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury occurred during the second quarter of the Kings' preseason opener against Phoenix. Encouragingly, Ferrell was able to finish the game and his X-rays returned negative. He is day-to-day following Thursday's game.

More News
Our Latest Stories