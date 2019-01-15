Ferrell finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Monday's 115-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Ferrell has dished at least three dimes in five of the last six games. He has also earned at least 15 minutes in all eight January matchups thus far after seeing single-digit minutes in three of the last four games of December. Nevertheless, he's only worth targeting in deeper formats.