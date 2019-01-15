Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Plays 16 minutes in Monday's win
Ferrell finished with six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), three assists, and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Monday's 115-107 win over the Trail Blazers.
Ferrell has dished at least three dimes in five of the last six games. He has also earned at least 15 minutes in all eight January matchups thus far after seeing single-digit minutes in three of the last four games of December. Nevertheless, he's only worth targeting in deeper formats.
More News
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 16 points in loss Monday•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Surprise contributor in big win•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Plays one minute in Saturday's loss•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Will start season opener•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Co-leads first unit in scoring in preseason finale•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.