Ferrell totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and a rebound over 36 minutes in the Kings' loss to the Jazz on Friday.

Ferrell registered his second-highest minute total of the season, pouring in his most points since Feb. 4. He saw a lot of action after De'Aaron Fox exited the game after just eight minutes with foot soreness. Even if Fox were to miss the final two games of the season, Ferrell wouldn't be a strong fantasy play.