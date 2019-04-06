Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Plays 36 minutes in loss
Ferrell totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and a rebound over 36 minutes in the Kings' loss to the Jazz on Friday.
Ferrell registered his second-highest minute total of the season, pouring in his most points since Feb. 4. He saw a lot of action after De'Aaron Fox exited the game after just eight minutes with foot soreness. Even if Fox were to miss the final two games of the season, Ferrell wouldn't be a strong fantasy play.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...