Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Plays one minute in Saturday's loss
Ferrell scored three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) in one minute during Saturday's 107-97 loss to the Pacers.
Ferrell has appeared in only 16 games thus far and is being limited to career-low averages across most categories. As a result, he can likely be left on waiver wires, even in the deepest formats.
