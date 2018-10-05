Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Questionable Friday

Ferrell (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Ferrell has been nursing a sprained thumb since he suffered the injury Monday against the Suns. Encouragingly, X-rays returned negative. Considering Friday's contest comes on the second half of a back-to-back, the Kings may opt to play it safe with Ferrell's health.

