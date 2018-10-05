Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Questionable Friday
Ferrell (thumb) is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Ferrell has been nursing a sprained thumb since he suffered the injury Monday against the Suns. Encouragingly, X-rays returned negative. Considering Friday's contest comes on the second half of a back-to-back, the Kings may opt to play it safe with Ferrell's health.
More News
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.