Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Rejoins rotation
Ferrell failed to score (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and contributed two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 112-108 loss to the Thunder.
Ferrell appeared for the first time in the Kings' four games since the All-Star break, entering the rotation while De'Aaron Fox (abdomen) was idle. Fox is reportedly optimistic about his chances of playing in the second half of the back-to-back set Friday in Memphis, so Ferrell could quickly find himself back on the outside of coach Luke Walton's rotation. Cory Joseph is viewed as the clear top backup to Fox when the Kings are at full strength in the backcourt.
