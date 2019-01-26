Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Returning to bench
Ferrell will come off the bench Friday against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
With De'Aaron Fox (toe) returning to the starting five, Ferrell will resume his usual role off the bench. As a reserve, he's averaging 5.4 points, 1.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 13.5 minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Has balanced game Tuesday•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Joins starting five Tuesday•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Plays 16 minutes in Monday's win•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 16 points in loss Monday•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Surprise contributor in big win•
-
Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Plays one minute in Saturday's loss•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....