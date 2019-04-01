Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 10 points in 15 minutes
Ferrell finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two steals in 15 minutes during Sunday's 113-106 win over the Spurs.
Ferrell reached double figures in scoring or the first time since Feb. 4, snapping a 22-game streak of single-digit efforts. He also matched his season high in steals, but that was the extent of Ferrell's contributions. Given his limited role, the 25-year-old guard is only a viable option in deeper leagues.
