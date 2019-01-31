Ferrell accumulated 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four assists, and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 135-113 win over the Hawks.

Ferrell finished January with his best monthly averages in assists (2.6), rebounds (2.3), and minutes (18.5). Still, he's merely a modest statistical contributor operating in a reserve role and should be reserved for use in deeper leagues.