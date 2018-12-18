Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Scores 16 points in loss Monday
Ferrell had 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 132-105 loss to Minnesota.
Ferrell saw additional playing time Monday as the Kings were thumped by the Timberwolves. In one of the stranger games of the season, the Kings were down by as much as 30 points in the second quarter which allowed the bench to play the majority of the second half. Ferrell can put up offensive numbers on occasions but owners should not read too much into this performance.
