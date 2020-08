Ferrell chipped in eight points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and one assist in four minutes during Sunday's 129-112 loss to the Rockets.

Ferrell made the most of his playing time, but there's only so much that can be accomplished in such limited minutes. Ferrell could be in line for a few more minutes going forward given that the team has been eliminated from playoff contention. Still, Ferrell will likely continue to have limited appeal for fantasy purposes.