Ferrell put up 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT), three assists and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 105-104 overtime loss at the Spurs.

Ferrell was a consistent scoring threat from the bench, as he ended with his best scoring output of the season and Sacramento's fourth-highest in the game. He is getting more minutes due to De'Aaron Fox's injury and, considering the star point guard doesn't have a clear return date, Ferrell should continue seeing healthy minutes off the bench at least on the short term.