Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Steps up in relief
Ferrell generated 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three assists and a rebound across 29 minutes in Friday's 99-97 loss to the Lakers.
While Cory Joseph got the first shot at filling in for the injured De'Aaron Fox (ankle), Ferrell is going to see plenty of opportunities to contribute as well. Joseph couldn't get anything going on Friday, so Ferrell took over and achieved a +9 plus-minus for his time on the court. It'll be a toss-up in the short-term as to who will be the better option on any given night, so both guards are risky propositions from a fantasy perspective.
