Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Strong showing off bench
Ferrell pitched in 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt) two assists and one rebound across 29 minutes in the Kings' 136-131 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Ferrell checked in second to Marvin Bagley in second-unit scoring and finished the campaign with a pair of double-digit point tallies in his last three games. The veteran guard played a modest role in the rotation for the majority of the season and finished the campaign while averaging 5.9 points (on career-high 43.5 percent shooting), 1.9 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 15.0 minutes over 71 games (three starts).
