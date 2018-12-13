Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Surprise contributor in big win
Ferrell tallied 17 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes in the Kings' 141-130 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
On a night where everything seemingly went right on offense for the Kings, even the seldom-used Ferrell got in on the fun. The third-year point guard contributed four of Sacramento's franchise-record 19 three-pointers, posting a season-best scoring total in the process. Despite the unexpected production, it's worth noting Ferrell had logged a DNP-CD or had seen single-digit minutes in nine of the prior 10 games, so expectations should be tempered for the time being.
