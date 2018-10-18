Kings' Yogi Ferrell: Will start season opener

Ferrell will start at shooting guard in Wednesday's season opener against the Jazz, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

While there was some initial confusion over the Kings' starters, the official lineup will be De'Aaron Fox, Ferrell, Buddy Hield, Nemanja Bjelica and Willie Cauley-Stein. Ferrell put together a couple of impressive outings during the preseason and apparently did enough to get the call over guys like Frank Mason and Ben McLemore. All that said, Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), who's targeting a return in early November, is expected to eventually reclaim the top shooting guard job when healthy.