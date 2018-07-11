Kings' Zach Auguste: Flirts with double-double
Auguste posted 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 96-84 summer league loss to the Cavaliers.
Auguste, who led the Kings in rebounding Wednesday, came up just shy of a 20/10 game. The 25-year-old has spent the past two seasons overseas after going undrafted out of Notre Dame, though more efforts like Wednesday's could help him secure a roster spot in the States.
