Auguste went for eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during the Kings' 88-78 loss to the Clippers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.

This was the big man's best game of summer league play by far, as he'd struggled with both a sprained ankle and his overall play thus far. The Notre Dame product has yet to see regular-season NBA action since going undrafted in 2016, and he'll presumably need several more performances the likes of Sunday's to even have a chance at a training camp invite.