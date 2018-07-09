Kings' Zach Auguste: Hauls in 10 boards in SL loss
Auguste went for eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during the Kings' 88-78 loss to the Clippers in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Sunday.
This was the big man's best game of summer league play by far, as he'd struggled with both a sprained ankle and his overall play thus far. The Notre Dame product has yet to see regular-season NBA action since going undrafted in 2016, and he'll presumably need several more performances the likes of Sunday's to even have a chance at a training camp invite.
