Kings' Zach Auguste: Questionable for Thursday's summer league game
Auguste is considered questionable for Thursday's summer league matchup with the Heat due to a sprained right ankle, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The former Notre Dame standout played 10 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors, finishing with two points, six rebounds and three turnovers off the bench. His status should be clarified later Thursday afternoon.
