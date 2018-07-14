Auguste posted 13 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds three steals and an assist across 30 minutes in Friday's 69-67 Vegas Summer league consolation round win over the Warriors.

Auguste was actually just shy of three double-doubles during his summer campaign, and despite committing seven turnovers on Friday, he's made a strong case for a training camp spot. With Willie-Cauley Stein, Marvin Bagley, Zach Randolph and Kosta Koufos in the mix, it doesn't seem likely that the roster will have room for another big man. A spot in the G-League is a reasonable expectation for the 25-year-old Notre Dame product.