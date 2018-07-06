Kings' Zach Auguste: Struggles in California Classic
Auguste (ankle) played in all three of the Kings' games at the California Classic, averaging 2.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in less than 10 minutes per game.
The former Notre Dame standout is highly unlikely to make an NBA team this season and will probably have to seek a spot on a roster in the G League or overseas.
