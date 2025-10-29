LaVine had 23 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 107-101 loss to the Thunder.

LaVine saw his streak of three straight 30-point games snapped Tuesday, taking just 13 shots after attempting 18 or more in each of his first three outings. Despite the dip in scoring, the 30-year-old continued to light it up from deep, hitting four three-pointers for the third consecutive contest. Through four games, LaVine is averaging 29.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists, thriving as a high-volume scorer but offering limited production in other areas.