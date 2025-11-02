LaVine produced 31 points (8-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 135-133 win over the Bucks.

LaVine continued his scoring binge to open the new campaign, posting his fifth 30-point effort through just six appearances. The star guard will likely cool down a bit at some point, but fantasy managers have to be pleased with his productivity thus far. LaVine has averaged 29.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 3.7 three-pointers per game, shooting 53.0 percent from the floor, 40.0 percent from deep and 94.3 percent from the foul line.