Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Kings' Zach LaVine: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
LaVine (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Celtics.
LavVine will miss his eighth straight game Thursday and continues to be ruled out a day in advance of games. Because he hasn't returned to practice yet, a return Friday against the Suns seems improbable.