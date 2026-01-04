LaVine (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

LaVine has been officially cleared to return from a nine-game absence due to a left ankle sprain that he sustained against the Timberwolves on Dec. 14. It's unclear whether he'll be on a minutes restriction, but his return means less minutes will be available for the likes of Keon Ellis, Malik Monk and Nique Clifford. Prior to his injury, LaVine was averaging 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.7 threes over 32.8 minutes per contest.