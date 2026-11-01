LaVine (elbow) is questionable to play in Monday's game against Dallas.

LaVine played a season-low 21 minutes during Saturday's 136-105 loss to Memphis, but it's unclear if that was due to the elbow soreness or the game being out of reach for the Kings. Either way, his status will bear monitoring ahead of Monday's clash with the Mavericks. If he's unable to play, Darius Acuff Jr.'s usage would skyrocket, while Malik Monk, Emanuel Sharp and Nique Clifford could all see increased opportunities in the backcourt.